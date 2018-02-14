Fire breaks out in Austintown home as family slept - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire breaks out in Austintown home as family slept

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Members of an Austintown family were awakened when a fire broke out in their home early Wednesday.

Austintown firefighters tell 21 News that a grease fire erupted in the kitchen of a home on Forest Hill Drive.

The father was able to put out the flames before the fire department arrived.

His children and their mother had to be checked by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation.

We were told by a fire official that they're expected to be ok.

There's no word yet on the amount of damage caused by the fire.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms