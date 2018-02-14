Fire breaks out in Austintown home as family slept

Members of an Austintown family were awakened when a fire broke out in their home early Wednesday.

Austintown firefighters tell 21 News that a grease fire erupted in the kitchen of a home on Forest Hill Drive.

The father was able to put out the flames before the fire department arrived.

His children and their mother had to be checked by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation.

We were told by a fire official that they're expected to be ok.

There's no word yet on the amount of damage caused by the fire.