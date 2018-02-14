Wednesday starts dry but rain is not too far behind

Welcome to the halfway point of February, also Happy Valentine's Day, also it's Ash Wednesday...a lot going on today!

Wednesday will start dry but showers will work in early in the afternoon. Showers will be light and continue through the evening and then drizzle will be around early Thursday. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 40s with lows in the mid-40s rising overnight.

Thursday will feature showers likely throughout much of the morning and the evening. Highs Thursday will reach the upper 50s!

Friday rain will turn to light snow by the afternoon. More snow is possible early Sunday but temps will then be on the rise through early next week.

