Mercer County man charged with sex crimes against teen

A hearing is scheduled today for a Mercer County man accused of having sex with a girl who was visiting his home for a teenage sleepover.

A District Magistrate set bond at $50,000 for 44-year-old Tony Curtis Benthall when he was arraigned last month on charges of endangering and corruption of minors.

State police say Benthall had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl on more than one occasion when she was attending a sleepover with another child at Benthall's Marley Road home in Greene Township.

Investigators say the alleged crimes occurred over a span of time from May to October of last year.