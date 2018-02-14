Man accused of selling gun used to kill police due in court

A judge plans to consider bond for a man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers.

Federal prosecutors say Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun for shooting suspect Quentin Smith last summer.

A criminal complaint filed against Lawson in federal court says Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun along with $100 for completing the transaction.

The 30-year-old Lawson is due in federal court on Wednesday where prosecutors are expected to argue against granting him bond.

Court records do not list an attorney for Lawson. He has not yet been required to enter a plea.

As a felon, previously convicted of burglary, Smith was prevented from having a weapon.

