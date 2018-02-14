Mayor: Man shot, killed while holding baby

A Pennsylvania mayor has lashed out against the city's first homicide of the year in a Facebook rant, saying whoever is responsible is "going straight to hell."

Authorities say 32-year-old Matthew Bell was shot and killed inside his home in York around 8 p.m. Monday. An unidentified 17-year-old male was also hit and injured in the shooting.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said on Facebook Live Tuesday Bell was struck from behind while holding a 1-year-old baby. The Democrat continued saying, "When you're just randomly shooting up places, my God, you're going straight to hell."

Police have not identified any suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

