Boardman mom who duct taped son seeks release from prison

A Boardman woman sent to prison for leaving her 11-year-old son alone duct taped to a chair in the basement is asking the judge who sentenced her to release her.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced Susan Malysa in November to nine months in the Ohio Reformatory for Women after she pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Malysa, 32, was arrested June 6th when her son was found duct taped to a metal chair in her basement, while she and another child left the home to go swimming at the YMCA.

According to Ohio Department of Corrections records, Malysa began serving the sentence on December 5.

Malysa's current sentence is scheduled to be completed on August 11.

Her attorney filed a motion for judicial release last month, just two weeks before Malysa was transferred from the reformatory to the Northeast Pre-release Center in Cleveland, where inmates prepare for re-entry into society.

Court records show that on December 12, Malysa refused three opportunities to submit urine samples that the Department of Corrections had requested due to what was described as “strange behaviors”.

As part of her sentence, Malysa is forbidden from having contact with her son.

The early release hearing is set for Thursday morning.