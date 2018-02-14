Warren store clerk says customer tried to grab her

A man is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation after a clerk at a Warren convenience store says he tried to grab her and threatened to have sex with her.

The employee of the store on the 1000 block of East Market Street told police that the suspect walked behind the counter Tuesday night and attempted to grab her.

The clerk told police the man stated he was “going to engage in sexual activity with her”, according to the police report.

The woman ran away from the man and along with a customer, began yelling at the man.

The suspect left the store but returned while police were still inside.

The man was handcuffed and taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges had been filed in Warren Municipal Court.

The police report does not list the name of the store.