Valley police prepare for funeral of two officers

Representatives from area law enforcement agencies may travel in a caravan from the Valley to Westerville, Ohio on Friday to attend funeral services for two police officers killed in the line of duty.

Eric Joering, 39, and 54-year-old Tony Morelli were fatally shot Saturday after responding to a 911 hang-up call about a potential domestic situation.

Sgt. Josh Wells and Officer Aaron Young will represent the Canfield Police Department at the funeral which begins at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 313 N. State St., Westerville.

Like many other police officers around the state, Sgt. Wells has attached a black band across his badge in memory of the two fallen policemen.

Wells says he has been in touch with Boardman and New Middletown Police to see if they can coordinate either the trip to Westerville or to set up a common meeting place when they arrive at the funeral.

Austintown, Campbell, and Warren police departments, as well as the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department, tell 21 News that they will also be present at the funeral.

SCHEDULE 10 am – 12 pm Public Viewing 1 pm Funeral Begins

After the funeral service, there will be a procession through Uptown Westerville.

Thirty-year-old Quentin Smith has been charged with the shootings.