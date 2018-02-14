School officials hope to scare geese away from Niles McKinley High

It's okay for fish to gather in schools, but a school is no place for geese in the city of Niles.

That's why administrators in the Niles City Schools announced on Wednesday say they have enlisted the assistance of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to relocate a large number of Canada Geese.

The birds have taken up residence at Niles McKinley High School and surrounding properties lately.

School officials say the geese could pose a threat to the safety and well-being of its students, staff, and visitors.

Beginning Friday, February 16, a noisemaker will be used twice a day to startle the waterfowl in hopes of deterring them from the area.

This spring, the district will create a physical barrier with landscaping to discourage the geese from roaming on school property.

According to a media release, as nesting season approaches, Niles City Schools felt it was necessary to do something about the geese, which have been causing problems for decades.

In addition to leaving behind feces, which can be tracked into the school building, the geese can be aggressive when defending their territories.

Wildlife officials are anticipating a larger number of geese to flock to the high school this spring, which is why the district says it is taking these proactive steps now.

According to the Division of Wildlife, the Canada geese population in Ohio has increased from about 18,000 to more than 84,000 over the last 40 years.

Ohio law and the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act protect Canada geese.