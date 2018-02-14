YPD asking for help finding developmentally disabled teen

Youngstown police are asking the community for help to find a missing 19-year-old man with developmental disabilities.

According to police, the teen, Keyshawn Blaylock has been missing since February 9 around 5 pm from his Burbank Avenue home.

A release from officers says that Blaylock's family is worried for his safety because he is "mentally handicapped and developmentally delayed".

Officials say Blaylock is in need of daily medication and does not have it with him.

Police say they are investigating the possibility that he may have taken a WRTA bus to Warren, however, they say that no family or friends have seen or heard from him.

Blaylock is described as 5’ 7”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say Blaylock was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929 or 330-742-9811.