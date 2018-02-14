Youngstown West Side Library now open - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown West Side Library now open

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

After a year of construction the new Youngstown West Side Library is open to the public.

The Michael Kusalaba Branch is two-thousand square foot larger than the old library that stood on the same spot.  The new branch offers all of the traditional library services, but what sets it apart is the Technology MakerSpace.

"We have a laser engraver, 3-D printer, even down to a button maker, as well as the equipment that lets you transfer old media platforms into digital so you can save all of your old home movies," Executive Director  Aimee Fifarek said.

Other features include a sound studio, study rooms, and a large public meeting space.  A dedication ceremony for the new branch is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

