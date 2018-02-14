Several departments battle Springfield Twp. barn fire

A Springfield Township barn was destroyed in a Wednesday morning blaze.

Several fire departments were called out to the 6100 block of Middletown Road shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Crews on the scene say the barn is a total loss, after flames spread through the wood structure.

Officials say several departments were initially called out because crews had to stretch hoses the length of two football fields in order to reach the barn.

A lake across the street from the blaze was used to get water on the flames quickly.

At this time, there is no word on what may have sparked the fire, or if anyone was inside when the barn ignited.

