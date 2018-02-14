Sheriff: 17 dead in Florida school shooting; suspect had at least 1 rifle

A school shooting at a South Florida high school has claimed the lives of at least 17 people, according to a Broward County sheriff.

CNN has reported the suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shortly before 3 p.m.on Wednesday. Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the back of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot.

According to the Associated Press, ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks. Television footage showed police with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out.

Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County told CNN, investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday. Sheriff Israel says the suspect is a former student who was previously expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Israel says the man had at least one rifle and multiple magazines. He says most of the fatalities were inside the building though some were found fatally shot outside

Freshman Kayden Hanafi told CNN he heard two gunshots and saw people running out of another building on campus. As he and his classmates went into lockdown in a classroom, many thought the noise might have been firecrackers. Hanafi said, "It's really a blessing to still be alive."

A spokesman on scene said Agents from the Miami office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are responding to the scene.