Shooting at Florida high school; no. of wounded unclear

The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debate

A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prison

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm elections

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

The judge overseeing the criminal case against two of the men charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has chided lawyers for the number of sealed filings.

Two Democratic congressmen are accusing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of withholding key information from lawmakers while launching a massive overhaul of his department.

Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bash.

Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building, and police warned the shooter was still at large. Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooter was still at large even as the evacuation was underway.

