Brief Cold Shot Coming But Largely A Warm Pattern

In the wake of some light rain and drizzle overnight, Thursday will be a warm February day despite a fair amount of clouds. The record high for Thursday's date is 63, set in 1990. Rain is set to return later Thursday into Thursday night. Colder air will surge into the region very late Thursday night.

Temperatures will keep falling during the day Friday and wind chills will end up in the teens by midday. Any flurries are likely to fade away by early afternoon. Friday night is expected to be mainly clear and cold with lows in the teens.

The weekend forecast is a mostly dry one, but there is a chance for a minor accumulation of snow Saturday night. The chance for snow will increase east of our area. Very balmy temperatures will return early next week.