Victim identified in Youngstown fatal crash

Authorities say 24 year old Alex Thomas was the driver who died when his car was torn in half in a crash on South Schenley Avenue Tuesday night.

The car broke in two after hitting one tree and the front of the vehicle ended up against another tree thirty yards away. It happened in the front yard of Shawn Patterson who found the driver on the ground.

"I ran up and said are you alright, and I seen him breath a little bit and that was it. Then a couple of minutes later the fire department got there," Patterson said.



Investigators from the traffic division were back on the scene Wednesday. So far there's no estimate on how fast the car was traveling to be torn in half.



The speed limit on Schenley is 35 but it's a long straight road and neighbors say speeding has always been a problem.



"Speed is definitely a problem on Schenley, it's like so common to see people going 50 or 60 miles per hour down the road," according to Patterson.

Another neighbor named Mike agreed. "All you got to do is stand here and watch, you got tailgaters right on your tail end if you go the speed limit," Mike said.



Neighbors have complained and police have set up speed enforcement on Schenley. "But the street is long, they slow down here and speed up down below, so the police try," .



It's not known if the driver may have been impaired, the Cuyahoga county coroner is investigating, and police say a ruling make take several days.

