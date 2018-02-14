Gov't says health costs to keep growing faster than economy

The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm electionsMore >>
Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bashMore >>
A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prisonMore >>
The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debateMore >>
New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a House committee.More >>
A Boston sports radio station facing criticism for the offensive nature of its shows says it will suspend all live programming while employees receive "sensitivity training.".More >>
A former Mahoning County Jail inmate is accusing the county, and the sheriff's office, of failing to act, after she reported alleged sexual assaults by a sheriff's deputy.More >>
It's part of an effort to provide Narcan kits to the friends, family members, and loved ones of those at risk of an opioid overdose.More >>
Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...More >>
