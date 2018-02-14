Lisbon program trains more than 650 in overdose reversals in less than 5 months

Project DAWN coordinators in Columbiana County say they've trained more than 650 people in opioid overdose reversals since October.

It's part of an effort to provide Narcan kits to the friends, family members, and loved ones of those at risk of an opioid overdose.

The second Wednesday of every month Family Recovery's Project Dawn program hands out overdose reversal kits containing Narcan, the popular name for naloxone, to anyone who may need one.

The kits are free to anyone who requests one and each contains two 2 milligram doses of naloxone.

Officials say that during the program training is provided on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose as well as how to administer Narcan.

Businesses that would like to keep naloxone on hand in case of emergency can also send a representative to the training as well.

Tawnia Jenkins from Family Recovery says the goal is to get as many people educated on the reversal drug as possible, in order to save lives.

The program, which began in October, has provided training to more than 660 people on how to recognize overdoses and to administer Narcan until emergency crews can arrive on the scene.

Approximately 30 kits have been handed out.

Jenkins says anyone is welcome to attend the training sessions on Wednesdays.

The state collects information on the county in which recipients live, however, names are confidential.

However, one stipulation of receiving the kit is an agreement that if the kit is used in an opioid overdose situation, the kit should be taken back to the Project DAWN distributors so that it can be refilled, and data can be collected on whether the kit helped to prevent a fatal overdose.

Jenkins says kits will be distributed tonight February 14th from 6-8 p.m.

The next distribution will be held on March 14th at the recovery center on 964 N. Market St., Lisbon. Anyone who would like more information can call 330-424-1468.