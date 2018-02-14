First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

For young people with autism, the leap to adulthood can feel like jumping off a cliff, but researchers may be zeroing in on a safety net.More >>
The scale can be your best friend -- or your worst enemy -- when you're on a diet.More >>
Nearly one in 10 U.S. adults has depression, and the rate is almost twice as high for women as men, health officials say.More >>
While many will be showered with flowers and candy on Valentine's Day, those who have lost loved ones may find the holiday hard to bear.More >>
America's highways are decidedly less safe on April 20, a day when stoners publicly celebrate marijuana use.More >>
As if preemies didn't face enough struggles, a new study finds they have more difficulty making friends, though things improve once they start school.More >>
Does it seem as though the second you try to cut back on calories all you can think about is food?More >>
Highly caffeinated energy drinks aren't safe for children and teens, and should not be marketed to them, a leading sports medicine organization warns.More >>
A long-feared shortage of a substance used in millions of medical imaging procedures each year in the United States appears to have been avoided, federal officials report.More >>
Only one-third of people newly diagnosed with depression start treatment quickly, and seniors and minorities are the least likely to get help in a timely fashion, a new study finds.More >>
