New Castle man sentenced to 10 years for child sex trafficking

A New Castle man has been sentenced by a federal judge in Pittsburgh to 10 years in prison for child sex trafficking.

Following an investigation by the FBI and Grove City Police, 24-year-old David Monrean of New Castle, pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity in December.

The other man involved, Ronald Hartman, also of New Castle was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December.

Prosecutors say Hartman took pictures of a girl under the age of 18 as she was being sexually exploited, then posted the images on an online classified advertisement site last August.

The U.S. Attorney says Hartman and Monrean took the girl from Grove City to Youngstown to make money by having her engage in prostitution.

Monrean appeared in court on Wednesday where the judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years probation.