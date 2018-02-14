Warren leaders hopeful efforts to bring Auto Parkit and jobs could be back on track

Warren City Leaders are hopeful a bankruptcy court will soon have in their hands a motion that could once again put on track efforts to bring 750 to 1-thousand jobs to the city.

The efforts to turn the old Delphi Packard Electric plant into a new Auto Parkit Facility have been delayed for several months after the property owner filed bankruptcy. However, Wednesday night city leaders said a bankruptcy court denied the owner a motion that would have placed him back in control of the property.

City leaders now expect a motion to be renewed that would allow a direct sale to the owner of Auto Parkit.

City leaders estimate that process could take between 30 and 60 days for the motion to be filed and heard by a judge.