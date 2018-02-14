Niles PD: Water shut off; boil alert issued - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles PD: Water shut off; boil alert issued

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

Niles Police Department says water has been shut off on Wednesday night on North Road.

Police say water is shut off from Main Street to Woodglen Avenue on North Road. Officials say that part of the road is also closed.

A boil alert has been issued. 

