Hubbard High School marching band heading to Disney World - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hubbard High School marching band heading to Disney World

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Hubbard High School marching band members are heading to Walt Disney World to perform at the Magic Kingdom.

The band is boarding a flight at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport Friday morning. 

The band is going to march in the Magic Kingdom Parade on Saturday.

Students are staying in Florida until Monday, as they visit Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms