Boardman Police searching for robbery suspect

Police are investigating a robbery Wednesday night at the Boardman Dollar General.

Authorities say the suspect came into the store with a skeleton mask on, demanding all the money in the cash register.

The suspect allegedly leaned over the counter and took money from the register. Police are not disclosing how much money was taken.

Police say they are still looking for the 5'5 black male, around 120 pounds, who was believed to be armed.

Officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Boardman Police ask anyone with information to please call the department at (330) 726-4144.