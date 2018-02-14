H.S. basketball and wrestling scores (2/14/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball and wrestling scores (2/14/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Badger 94 Heartland Christian 37

Grove City 48 Meadville 74

Girls' Basketball 

South Range 67 Liberty 41 

Lakeview 31 West Branch 64

Poland 61 Salem 51

LaBrae 73 Springfield 67 

Champion 70 Brookfield 45

Niles 39 Harding 47 

Ursuline 57 Boardman 43

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 34 Newton Falls 36

Reynolds 28 Sharpsville 25

Farrell 71 Propel 19 

Wrestling

Fitch 30 Canfield 28 

