Covington putback lifts Youngstown State over Oakland 75-73

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Garrett Covington's putback spun through the hoop as the horn sounded and Youngstown State scored the final nine points to storm back and defeat Oakland 75-73 Wednesday night, defeating the Golden Grizzlies in Youngstown for the first time in 17 years.

Oakland had broken open a tight game when Isaiah Brock scored to give the Golden Grizzlies a 71-64 lead with 2:30 to play. Covington scored seven of the final nine points as the Youngstown State comeback began with his jumper, and then a 3-pointer after an Oakland miss.

Oakland's Kendrick Nunn put up a shot inside the final minute but the ball rimmed out, Youngstown State's Cameron Morse won the rebound battle and whipped a pass down court to Braun Hartfield, whose layup tied the game.

On its final possession, Nunn had a 3-point shot blocked out of bounds by Covington and Youngstown State had the ball with 6.4 seconds left. Hartfield dribbled down the left sideline and his 3 caromed off the back of the rim, but Covington was in position to put it back up with .01 showing on the clock.

Youngstown State forced 18 Oakland turnovers with 13 steals, turning them into 25 points. Morse scored 23 points and Covington 18.

Jalen Hayes led Oakland with 19 points, Nunn added 18. The Golden Grizzlies lost guard Martez Walker for the season earlier in the day to a broken left foot.

