Covington putback lifts Youngstown State over Oakland 75-73

It was Tuesday night at the Columbiana Board of Education meeting where Rob Hall, the father of senior basketball player Taylor Hall, laid out a list of accusations against Moschella.More >>
Nazem Kadri had three goals and two assists, Frederik Andersen made a career-high 54 saves and the surging Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Wednesday night.More >>
Garrett Covington's putback spun through the hoop as the horn sounded and Youngstown State scored the final nine points to storm back and defeat Oakland 75-73 Wednesday night, defeating the Golden Grizzlies in...More >>
High school basketball and wrestling scores from Wednesday, February 14, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 13, 2018.More >>
LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Jake Guentzel scored twice, Zach Aston-Reese scored his first two NHL goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
