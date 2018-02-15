Recovery center in Lisbon offers education to the public on administering Narcan

A recovery center in Lisbon is helping people be prepared to help others if they overdose.

Project DAWN is funded by the Ohio Department of Health and is focused on drug prevention and emergency first-aid education for suspected opioid overdose.

Overdose prevention kits containing Naloxone were distributed at a public meeting in Lisbon at the Family Recovery Center on Wednesday night.

Officials say the center hosts these meetings once a month and invites the public in to educate them on what to do if someone were to overdose.

Nalaxone, also known as Narcan is an intranasal spray medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug.

Health officials say Narcan blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within 2-8 minutes.

Project DAWN training includes recognizing the symptoms of an overdose, distinguishing between different types of overdose, performing rescue breathing, calling emergency medical services and administering Narcan.

A recovering addict from East Liverpool told 21 News she overdosed on heroin and passed away and it took 8 shots of Narcan to bring her back.

Another said she was found unresponsive and was dead for a couple of minutes in a bathtub with an overdose, but was saved by paramedics.

They both talked about how thankful they are to get a second chance at life.

"If it wasn't for that and the first responders getting to me in time with the Narcan, I wouldn't be sitting here today."

Everyone that comes to the meetings, walks away with Narcan and informative directions on how to use and administer the Narcan.

For more information on the Family Recovery Center or DAWN meetings, contact case manager Tawnia Jenkins at (330)424-1468.