New changes coming to the Eastwood Complex

Change is coming to the Eastwood Complex on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.

JoAnn has relocated next to Regal Cinema and is having a ribbon cutting to celebrate the big move on Friday.

The ceremony takes place at 8:45 a.m.

At 22,000 square feet, company officials say the new store is much larger than the location JoAnn previously at the Great East Plaza.

JoAnn is offering free make it-take it crafts for kids from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be an open house demonstration of craft and sewing classes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Customers can also sign up all day for classes at 50% off the regular price.

Lovers of the Japanese cuisine, Mizu are rejoicing now that it has opened at a bigger location next to Pep Boys.

The 6,300-square-foot space for the restaurant has undergone renovation, creating a better environment for customers to enjoy Mizu's sushi, sashimi and hibachi dishes. The restaurant has also added a new, full bar.

At Home, a home décor store is coming to the Eastwood Complex in the middle of 2018, to an 84,780-square-foot space where Burlington currently is.

Burlington will re-open in a new location next to Kohl's, making it the only At Home store within 75 miles.

At Home offers furniture, garden, home textiles, housewares, patio, rugs, seasonal, tabletop and wall décor.