New changes coming to the Eastwood Complex - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New changes coming to the Eastwood Complex

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Change is coming to the Eastwood Complex on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.

JoAnn has relocated next to Regal Cinema and is having a ribbon cutting to celebrate the big move on Friday.

The ceremony takes place at 8:45 a.m.

At 22,000 square feet, company officials say the new store is much larger than the location JoAnn previously at the Great East Plaza.  

JoAnn is offering free make it-take it crafts for kids from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be an open house demonstration of craft and sewing classes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Customers can also sign up all day for classes at 50% off the regular price.

Lovers of the Japanese cuisine, Mizu are rejoicing now that it has opened at a bigger location next to Pep Boys.

The 6,300-square-foot space for the restaurant has undergone renovation, creating a better environment for customers to enjoy Mizu's sushi, sashimi and hibachi dishes. The restaurant has also added a new, full bar.

At Home, a home décor store is coming to the Eastwood Complex in the middle of 2018, to an 84,780-square-foot space where Burlington currently is.

Burlington will re-open in a new location next to Kohl's, making it the only At Home store within 75 miles.

At Home offers furniture, garden, home textiles, housewares, patio, rugs, seasonal, tabletop and wall décor.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms