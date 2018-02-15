Ohio medical examiner worried about increase in meth

An Ohio medical examiner is expressing concern about an increase in the amount of methamphetamine his office has tested in the past year.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson says meth was detected in tablets and crystal form in 316 cases last year.

Gilson says that's up from 114 the year before.

The medical examiner for the office serving the greater Cleveland area says he's not seeing an increase in deaths yet but he calls the drugs' appearance disturbing.

Gilson's office calls meth a highly addictive stimulant that can lead to weight loss, dental decay, open sores, and heart and brain damage.

