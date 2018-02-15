Niles teen convicted of murder now in Mahoning County jail

The Niles teen awaiting sentencing for murdering and attempting to rape his elderly neighbor has been moved out of the Trumbull County Jail.

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Larosa was booked into the Mahoning County Justice Center on Wednesday, just one day after he pleaded no contest to charges filed in connection with the death of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro.

According to Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe, Larosa was moved from Warren because a family member of the victim works for the Trumbull County Jail.

Since that family member would be responsible for protecting Larosa, Monroe says the situation presents a possible conflict of interest,.

Monroe says the jail has a reciprocity agreement with Mahoning County to avoid such conflicts.

Larosa, who was only 15 at the time of the crime, will be held in Mahoning County until his sentencing in April.