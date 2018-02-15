A soggy Thursday with more rain on the way - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Wednesday started off with some light rain but the majority of the day will stay dry outside of maybe some drizzle. 

Highs will make it to record levels in the low 60s before more rain moves in late afternoon/early evening. 

Rain continues through Friday Morning with some light snow mixing in after the rain moves out, rainfall totals could exceed an inch. 

The weekend will feature cooler days both Saturday and Sunday with snow possible before daybreak Sunday. 

The workweek will start off on a soggy note but Tuesday's highs will break a record as they approach 70! 

