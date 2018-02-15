Fewer prison inmates mean fewer dollars in Youngstown

The City of Youngstown is being required to return half of the money it receives from the company that operates a private prison on the city's East Side.

The city Board of Control on Thursday will consider reimbursing CoreCivic Inc. half of the $300,000 it received in advance from the company.

CoreCivic runs the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road, housing both state and federal inmates.

The city has an agreement with CoreCivic in which the company pays the city $300,000 annually unless the average daily prison population is between 750 and 1,250.

Since the average daily prison population in 2017 was 970, the city would have to refund CoreCivic $150,000.

If the inmate population would have averaged fewer than 750, the city would have been required to refund the entire $300,000.

The Northeast Ohio Correction Center has a capacity of 2,015 inmates.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, there are 330 people on the private prison's staff.