Early release granted for Boardman mom who duct taped son

A Boardman woman sent to prison for leaving her 11-year-old son alone duct taped to a chair in a basement will be released from prison soon.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum on Thursday granted Susan Malysa's request for early release.

In November the judge sentenced Malysa to nine months in the Ohio Reformatory for Women after she pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Malysa, 32, was arrested June 6th when her son was found duct taped to a metal chair in her basement, while she and another child left the home to go swimming at the YMCA.

Krichbaum ordered that she serve at least sixty days behind bars before she could request an early release.

According to Ohio Department of Corrections records, Malysa began serving the sentence on December 5.

In January, Malysa was transferred from the reformatory to the Northeast Pre-release Center in Cleveland, where inmates are prepared for a re-integration into society.

Court officials tell 21 News that Malysa will remain incarcerated until the judge approves a program for her mental health needs.