Judge issues gag order in Hoerig murder case

Members of the public may be getting less information about the upcoming trial of a woman brought back from Brazil to face charges that she murdered her husband at their Newton Falls home more than ten years ago.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan has granted a so-called “gag-order” for attorneys and others involved in the case of accused killer Claudia Hoerig.

Although the order prohibits commenting on the case by those involved in the proceedings, the media will still have access to documents filed by the prosecution and defense.

Nearly 50 people could be called to testify in the trial scheduled to begin in mid-April.

Hoerig was extradited from her native Brazil where authorities say she spent 10 years and 10 months on the run.

Claudia Hoerig is facing aggravated murder with a gun specification for shooting her husband Air Force Major Karl Hoerig in March of 2007.

Hoerig is due back in Court on February 20th.

She remains held in the Trumbull County Jail on $10 million bonds.