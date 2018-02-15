Legal medical marijuana sales begin at Pennsylvania facility

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - A woman who lobbied for passage of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law is the first person to legally buy the drug from a dispensary in the state.

Diana Briggs says the $178 purchase she made Thursday morning should easily be enough to treat her 17-year-old son for a month.

Briggs credits medical marijuana for reducing her son's seizures from more than 400 to fewer than 50 a day.

There was line of about a dozen people waiting outside the Cresco Yeltrah dispensary in Butler, Pennsylvania, when it opened to customers.

Dispensaries are expected to start sales Friday in Pittsburgh, Bethlehem and Enola, and on Saturday in Sellersville and Devon.

Pennsylvania law restricts the drug to certain types of products, so it isn't available in edible or smokable form.

