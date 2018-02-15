17-year-old helps revive track coach suffering heart attack

TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.

Twinsburg Assistant Track Coach Chuck Glover tells WJW-TV he had just put weights on the floor at the Twinsburg Fitness Center in October when he collapsed. He says he had close to 100 percent blockage in a main artery.

Nicole Fruscella, a lifeguard at the facility, was called to the scene and asked to bring an automated external defibrillator. The 17-year-old says while she was trained to use an AED, she had never used it to give someone aid before.

Fruscella gave Glover a shock before paramedics took him to a hospital.

Glover now says he had an angel on his shoulder that day, and her name is Nicole.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

