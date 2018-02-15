YPD Chief called to reported shooting scene

A host of Youngstown police officers, including Chief Robin Lees, were called out Wednesday to quell a confrontation between members of a South Side family and the man they say was shooting at them.

A woman told police that she and her son were on the porch of their East Evergreen Avenue home early yesterday afternoon when three men got out of a car and the driver began firing a gun toward them.

The woman says she ducked down onto the porch as she heard between eight and ten shots being fired.

Two other people working on a car at the home say two of the men ran away and the driver got back into the car just as police arrived.

Police say had to keep the family members from getting near the driver, who was placed in a police cruiser by Chief Lees and another officer.

As other family members began to gather on the street, more officers arrived who unsuccessfully searched the area for other suspects.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Youngstown man told police he didn't fire any shots and was in the neighborhood to see a girl.

One of the witnesses told police that the suspect was upset at her son for his involvement as a witness in the trial of his relatives in a shooting case.

Police found no gun in the car and no shell casings, but say bullet holes were found in a vacant nearby apartment building

The suspect was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.

As of noon Thursday, no charges had been filed in Youngstown Municipal Court.