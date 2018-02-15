Pedestrian flown to Pittsburgh after being hit by car in Grove City

Grove City Police say a woman is in serious condition after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

According to police, a 59-year-old female pedestrian was hit by a car near the intersection of North Street and North Broad Street shortly before noon.

Officers say 92-year-old Ruth Shawgo of Grove City struck the pedestrian in front of a Kwik-Fill gas mart.

The car has been impounded and crime scene investigators are working on accident reconstruction to determine what happened.

Grove City Police have not yet identified the victim but told 21 News that she was taken to Grove City Hospital, and then transported via medical helicopter to Pittsburgh.

Police say she suffered serious injuries.

The intersection was shut down for several hours while police continued their investigation.

Officials say at this point they are not able to say whether there could be any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.