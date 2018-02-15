Youngstown NAACP wants students to "Read and Succeed"

The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP is making a push to improve reading in the Youngstown city school district with a call to action titled "Read and Succeed."

The group is taking a closer look at GPAs on a quarterly basis, trying to help parents focus on areas where their kids need the most help. In many cases, that starts with reading.

"There's nothing they can do in school if they can't read and we can all help with reading," said Youngstown NAACP Vice President Jimma McWilson. "Whether it's reading a sign, whether it's reading in a grocery store, whether it's reading passing cars."

The goal of the program is to help African American students achieve 80% proficiency in Reading and Writing in Standard English, encouraging parents, family members, and community members to use a dictionary as a guide for the children.

This year, the NAACP is breaking down students' GPA by quarters. McWilson says, he hopes this will encourage parents to understand that there is an opportunity for improvement in each grading period, as opposed to simply going by the end-of-year assessment.

The Youngstown NAACP will hold a community forum tonight, February 15th, at 6 pm in the Rose Room on the second floor at 1350 5th Avenue in Youngstown.