Lockdown lifted at Choffin after suspects tussle with students, teacher

Choffin Career & Technical Center was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after an incident involving a group of students and a teacher.

According to Youngstown City Schools spokesperson Denise Dick, several students were outside the building helping a teacher move a piece of equipment when a suspect not affiliated with the school approached them.

According to Dick, the man was reportedly inebriated and became belligerent when the group refused his help moving the equipment.

Dick says that the suspect began to physically tussle with the teacher when a second suspect got involved.

In the process of the argument, Dick says that one of the students was hit.

Dick told 21 News that police were called to the scene and the first suspect was apprehended. The second, however, ran away and officers are reportedly still searching for him.

Dick said that they have been on lockdown since approximately noon. Dick says they do not believe the suspect is in the school, although he may be in the nearby area.

However, the school will reportedly stay on a "soft lockdown". Officials say that when the school day is over at 4:30 p.m. students will be escorted to buses and cars in order to leave.

According to Dick, the lockdown at Choffin follows an earlier lockdown on Thursday at Chaney High School in which students reported that they thought they saw a person with a gun.

Deinse Dick tells 21 News that there was no threat found.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.