Ohio woman found guilty of murder for striking teen with car

CINCINNATI (AP) - A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.

A Hamilton County jury deliberated two hours Wednesday before finding 21-year-old Briana Benson guilty in the death last March of 18-year-old Madelyn Hart. Benson also was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault and leaving a crash scene.

Benson's attorney told the jury Hart's death was an accident and later vowed to appeal.

Prosecutors said Benson attacked a friend of Hart's who was feuding with Benson's sister and then punched Hart. Prosecutors said Benson hit Hart with her car when Hart pounded on the window while trying to retrieve her keys.

Sentencing is March 8.

