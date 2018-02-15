Youngstown man accused of killing woman, driving her body to Niagara Falls indicted

The suspect at the center of a murder mystery in Youngstown is facing new charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

28-year-old Jeshawn Elliot was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder and murder.

Elliot is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and then driving her body to Niagara Falls, New York.

Youngstown Police Detectives and the Niagara County District Attorney said there's evidence that the August 9th, 2017 murder of Anvia Mickens actually happened in the City of Youngstown.

Mickens' body was found in the trunk of a car in Niagara Falls, New York.

The coroner says she had been stabbed 23 times, with 14 lacerations, and she had been strangled.

Police in New York located her body after JeShawn Elliott called his brother saying he had stabbed his girlfriend and was headed to New York.

His brother contacted Youngstown police.

In a criminal complaint or state of facts filed with Youngstown Municipal Court by the city prosecutor, it says the victim was taken from the parking lot where she works downtown by Jeshawn Elliott to an area behind the Covelli Centre on East Front Street. This was just after 10:00 am.

Detectives say they interviewed Elliott about Mickens' murder and after being read his Miranda Rights in the presence of his attorney, Elliott admitted Anvia Mickens was in the car with him and that he had a knife in the car. He further admitted stabbing her in the car. It was determined that the knife matched a set of knives from Elliott's house and that he had the knife with him when he went to find the victim.

Earlier that morning, Elliott had gone to the house of Mickens' new boyfriend. Elliott was spotted outside of the house loitering and then proceeded to knock on the door. Neither Mickens nor her boyfriend answered the door.

The criminal complaint also states that Elliott made a videotaped confession admitting to the murder as he traveled to Niagara Falls.

Elliot remains in the Mahoning County Jail on a $2 million bond. A next court date has not yet been set for Elliot.