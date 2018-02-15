Commissioners suspend Mahoning courthouse worker for excessive absences

An employee of the Mahoning County Courthouse will be ordered to serve a suspension sometime soon.

The Mahoning County Commissioners voted on Thursday to suspend a microfilm technician.

Mahoning County Commissioners Human resources department say Georgeann McDougall will likely serve a three-day suspension sometime next week.

According to commissioners, McDougall faces the reprimand after what was considered "excessive absences".

The microfilm department of the Mahoning County Courthouse is responsible for reducing paperwork from court filings and the like into microfilm in order to save space.

The most common records available on microfilm include the Court of Common Pleas, criminal and civil records, divorce cases, deeds, mortgages and tax records.

According to the county's website, the Microfilming Department is entirely funded by the county's general fund.