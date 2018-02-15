Missing 'developmentally disabled' teen arrested for Youngstown robbery

Youngstown police put out the call to the community for help to find a missing 19-year-old just 24 hours before they found him- at the center of an armed robbery investigation.

Police say they have arrested Keyshawn Blalock in connection with a robbery on Youngstown's south side on Thursday.

Police tell 21 News crews on the scene that sometime around 11 a.m. three suspects were able to rob the Cashland building on the 1100 block on East Midlothian.

Officers say Blalock was taken into custody.

Detectives say they questioned Blalock about the possibility of being involved in nearly a half dozen other robberies lately- including one at a Dollar General in Boardman Wednesday night.

Wednesday afternoon the Youngstown Police Department issued a release asking for help finding Blaylock, who had been missing since February 9th.

A release from officers said that Blalock's family is worried for his safety because he is "mentally handicapped and developmentally delayed".

Officers do not know at this time how much money the suspects may have taken from Cashland, which is check cashing and payday loan institution.

Police have not yet been able to provide descriptions for the two suspects who are on the loose.

Blalock was previously arrested for an alleged burglary in Austintown.