Dispatch: Several confirmed injuries in Masury crash

Emergency crews are being called out to a crash in Masury that dispatch says has left "several" people injured.

Trumbull County 911 Dispatchers said the just moments after 5 p.m. two cars collided on Route 62 near Bedford Road.

Troopers on scene say one person was thrown from a vehicle. Several others were taken to the hospital.

Officials say they are still investigating but at this point, they believe that all of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers have not yet determined what may have caused the crash. However, 21 news crews on the scene say it appears as if the vehicles "t-boned".

There has been no information on the victims' identities.

This is a developing story.


