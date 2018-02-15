Pets in Peril: What can you legally do to help?

When temperatures dip in the freezing range, year after year reporters with WFMJ news report on dogs being left outside. But what can the average person really do?

Janet Rogers looked at what Ohio's law mandates about helping animals in distress and gives information to help people avoid being charged with trespass or theft if they do decide to act on their own.



When temperatures dip into the freezing range, when people see dogs or pets in distress there is a tendency to post pictures on social media, and call attention to the pet's plight.

But Youngstown's Law Director says the first step should be to call your local law enforcement and animals rescue agencies and give them time to respond with the limited resources they have.



Jeff Limbian Youngstown's Law Director said, "When law enforcement is there it keeps the peace. I hate to have somebody get involved in a situation where they think they're helping and then they end up getting injured. In addition when law enforcement agencies or Humane Agents investigate there is documentation needed to take a case to court, and with repeat offenders for people who hurt pets in Ohio felony charges can be brought."



Animal rights activist Jason Cooke tries to work with owners to educate them about bringing pets inside, improving their lives, or surrendering them.

He advocates using Ohio's law 1717.12 only as a last resort to rescue a Pet in Peril. Under this chapter, a person can feed, water a pet or take the pet without being liable if certain conditions are met.

The law states people can protect an animal from neglect if the animal is impounded or confined and continues without necessary food, water, or proper attention for more than 15 successive hours.

Cook said, "Working with people often works better than alienating a dog's owner. I have been able to help provide shelter, get the animal veterinary care, and some owners have even surrendered the dogs when they have realized they can not care for the dog or dogs properly. Sometimes it is because they were taught dogs are supposed to be outside, when that it not the case. There is no such thing as an outside dog. If you do take a persons dog or pet, you do have to leave notice where the animal is, what the reason is that you felt it is necessary to take the animal and that it has been 15 consecutive hours, and where they can get in touch with you."



People who don't follow the laws could find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Law Director Jeff Limbian added, "If you do something that you think is right and it turns out it was not right and was reckless in that regard then you are putting yourself at risk. You could be charged with theft or criminal trespass.



In addition, if you do take someone's pet you should have a plan for where the animal go.

To help ensure fewer pets are in peril one solution involves working with your city or municipalities to get tethering laws passed.

Cooke said, "It's a win when animal advocates work with local departments.

Campbell police were happy to accept laminate copies of the city's tethering ordinance to place in cruisers.

Lieutenant Kevin Sferra emphasized, "The laminates are helpful. Not all officers are up to date on changing laws. Ordinances change constantly, but we are all animal lovers at heart. We don't want to take your dog or pet, we just want to make sure they are treated properly and laws are followed."