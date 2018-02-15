Second Harvest Food Bank's Harvest For Hunger Campaign begins

The Second Harvest Food Bank kicked off its 27th annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign on Thursday.

Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place in March and April. It helps stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.

"During the spring months after the holidays, our donations start to tail off and Harvest for Hunger gives us that boost to make sure we have enough food and funds to meet that increased need in the summer," said Becky Miller, Second Harvest Food Bank's Resource Development Manager.

Last year, Harvest for Hunger raised a total of $232,783 and close to 29,000 pounds of food.

All of the donations collected remain in the Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.

If you're interested in conducting a food or funds drive, contact Paige Tomlinson-Miller at (330) 792-5522 or by downloading a registration form here.

Financial contributions can also be made at participating Giant Eagle and Sparkle Market grocery stores by tearing off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the register from February 18 through March 31.

21 WFMJ is a proud sponsor of Harvest for Hunger.