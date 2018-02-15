Crystal meth, cash, drugs found in Warren man's car

A Warren man is under arrest after Niles police find large amounts of crystal meth, cash and other drug items in his car on Thursday.

According to the Niles Police Department Facebook page, the Niles drug unit was was acting on a tip from uniformed officers when they pulled over a car on State Street.

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Kevin A. Thompson, had four active warrants for his arrest.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a large quantity of crystal meth, cash and other drug paraphernalia in his car.

He was charged with aggravated trafficking and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Police say two female passengers in the car were also charged with misdemeanor drug offenses.

The Facebook post on the Niles Police Department page says this is the first time the drug unit has seen that amount of meth within city limits.