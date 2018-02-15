Semi-truck accident closes down sections of Interstate 80

An accident involving a semi-truck has shut down sections of Interstate 80, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

According to dispatch, a pickup truck ended up underneath of a semi-truck near 7-11 in Liberty.

According to the initial report, there is heavy damage to both vehicles.

Nobody is injured, but the road will be closing while debris from the accident is cleared up.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News on air and online for the latest updates.