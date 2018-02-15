Boardman resident owner of Ohio's first driver-less car

Ohio's first driver-less Tesla was delivered to a Boardman man on Thursday.

Joe Varacalli told 21 News he's been a huge fan of Tesla since the company started in 2003.

Tesla is an American company that specializes in electric cars.

Up until the Tesla 3, all of their cars started at or over $70,000. The Tesla 3 starts at around $35,000.

The Tesla 3 is electric and has a driverless mode, where you can go hands-free and let the car do all the work.

This model can travel up to 220 miles on a full charge, which Varacalli estimates to be around $18 a month in electricity.

"Everything is going to go electric eventually. This is like the Model T of our generation," Varacalli said. "It's bringing it all together and making it affordable for the masses. So I wanted to be one of the first to have that!"